1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,192 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $82.66 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

