Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Masco were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Masco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $61.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

