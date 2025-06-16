Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $200.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average of $177.11. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

