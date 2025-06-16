Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 750 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $480.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.41, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $491.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.81 and its 200 day moving average is $392.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,861 shares of company stock valued at $104,770,558. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

