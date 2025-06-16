GEM Asset Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.