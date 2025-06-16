Trust Point Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Rollins Stock Down 0.8%

Rollins stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.77. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

