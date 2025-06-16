Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $228.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.27 and a 200-day moving average of $243.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

