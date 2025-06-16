Pflug Koory LLC Sells 24 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,073 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $731,283,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,406,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $455.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.54 and a 200-day moving average of $460.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

