1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,927 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $178.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

