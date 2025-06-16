M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.31 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

