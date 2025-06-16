1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $84.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

