Northstar Group Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 5.3%

PYPL opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

