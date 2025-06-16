The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Sunday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 541.7% increase from Reject Shop’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $106.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32.

About Reject Shop

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

