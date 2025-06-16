The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Sunday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 541.7% increase from Reject Shop’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $106.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32.
