Short Interest in Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Declines By 37.1%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,655,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 2,633,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.8 days.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.22.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

