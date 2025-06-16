Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

UYLD opened at $51.12 on Monday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

