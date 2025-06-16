Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Down 37.2% in May

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 84.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,189 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $4,728,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $1.99 on Monday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $512.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.