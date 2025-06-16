Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,955,000 after purchasing an additional 714,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,888,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CGGR opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

