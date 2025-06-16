1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.37. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
