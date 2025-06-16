M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Has $943,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 122.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

