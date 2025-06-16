Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Declines By 37.3%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.39. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.52). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.