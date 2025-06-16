Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 19.4% – Should You Buy?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shot up 19.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). 758,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,323,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
Arkle Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.39.
Arkle Resources Company Profile
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
