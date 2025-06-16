Short Interest in NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF) Declines By 36.4%

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 773,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
NGEx Minerals Trading Down 0.3%
OTC NGXXF opened at C$11.12 on Monday. NGEx Minerals has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.46.
About NGEx Minerals
