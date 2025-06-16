Short Interest in NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF) Declines By 36.4%

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 773,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

NGEx Minerals Trading Down 0.3%

OTC NGXXF opened at C$11.12 on Monday. NGEx Minerals has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.46.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

