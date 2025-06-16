Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 515,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Camber Energy Stock Up 20.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS CEIN opened at $0.03 on Monday. Camber Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

