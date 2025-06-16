iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

