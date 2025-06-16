Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 43,496 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 43,496 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5%

FDX stock opened at $223.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

