Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,934 shares of company stock worth $6,643,956. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

