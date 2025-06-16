Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,888 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.0% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $239,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

