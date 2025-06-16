Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 9,873 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,721,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5%

Medtronic stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

