The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 963,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 107.3% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $59.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

