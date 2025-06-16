Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $8,984,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,712,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $244.54 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $252.46. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $17,554,237.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,776,029.22. The trade was a 40.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,666 shares of company stock worth $38,465,025. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

