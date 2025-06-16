Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 23,200 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 482,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,013,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

