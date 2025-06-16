Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

