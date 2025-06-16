iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,629,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,838 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $397,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

