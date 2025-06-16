Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.8%

VDE opened at $123.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.