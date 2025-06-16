iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

