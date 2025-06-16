Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHC opened at $41.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

