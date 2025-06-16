Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 14,792 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $22,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.2%

ESGU stock opened at $130.45 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.