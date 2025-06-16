Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:NSC opened at $248.30 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

