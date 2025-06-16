Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $145.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.58. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.10.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.