Keystone Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $254.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

