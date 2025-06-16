Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 67,193 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,193 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 351.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BSMV opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

