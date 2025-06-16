Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,891.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
