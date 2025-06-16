Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUA. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 310,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 470,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

TUA stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

