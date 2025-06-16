Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $241.23 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $251.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.