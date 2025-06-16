Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,335 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 956,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $95.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

