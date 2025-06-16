AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $205.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.15.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.79.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

