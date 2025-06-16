Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.3% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

