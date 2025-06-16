Northstar Group Inc. Invests $239,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,074,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

