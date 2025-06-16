Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,714 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 202,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $123.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average is $148.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

