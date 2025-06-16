Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,765.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 208,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 127,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSSX opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

